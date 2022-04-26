Spy x Family Cosplay Brings the Forger Family Together

✖

Spy x Family tells the story of a trio of unlikely family members uniting in order to achieve the goal of their father figure, Twilight, with Loid, Yor, and Anya holding secrets that they keep from one another. With the Forger Family now fully formed, the newest anime series of the spring anime season has risen in popularity over a short amount of time, so it's no surprise to see that cosplayers are taking the opportunity to bring the family made up of a spy, assassin, and telepath.

Recently in the series, the third episode of Spy x Family explored the latest installment that sees the Forger Family fully united for the first time. With the previous episode seeing Loid and Yor getting engaged as a matter of convenience, hilariously using a grenade pin as their engagement ring, Anya is the only one in the family who knows the secrets of her new parents, using her telepathic abilities to read their minds and learn the secrets they're hiding as a master spy and the Thorn Princess, aka one of the best assassins that is operating within this anime world. Needless to say, the anime has found the sweet spot in blending humor and deadly espionage.

Instagram Cosplayer Luffy Lam shared this trio of cosplayers who are able to bring the Forger Family to life, and while Spy x Family has yet to reveal if it will ever receive a live-action adaptation in the future, the story from creator Tatsuya Endo seems tailor-made to eventually arrive in the world of live-action like so many other anime series:

At present, Spy x Family reportedly is aiming for twenty-four episodes of its first season, with CloverWorks and Wit Studio currently working in tandem to bring this long-anticipated adaptation to life. With the manga still continuing to churn out new adventures for the idiosyncratic clan, we can expect plenty of stories for Yor, Loid, and Anya to come, especially considering the warm reception that the series has seen from fans so far.

What do you think of this new take on the Forger Family? Who is your favorite family in the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of espionage.