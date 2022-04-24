Spy x Family Releases Episode 3: Watch Online

✖

Spy x Family is the hit of the spring anime season, with the story of the Forger Family seeing three oddballs uniting to accomplish the mission of Twilight, a master spy who has taken on the identity of Loid Forger. With the last episode seeing Yor the Thorn Princess joining the clan, it seems that the trio has fully assembled as the next step in the series is to get Anya into the school which will help them move forward.

The previous episode firmly cemented the Forger Family, as Yor and Loid got engaged in one of the strangest ways possible, dodging bullets while also creating an engagement ring that bonded the heads of the family by using the pin of a grenade. Shockingly, Loid and Yor have been able to hide their secrets from one another, as the assassin and the spy have created a relationship of convenience in which Anya is the only one to know the truth thanks to her ability to read minds.

If you want to check out the third episode of Spy x Family, you can catch it on Crunchyroll here, as the Forger Family gives anime viewers action-packed hilarity thanks to the anime studios of CloverWorks and Wit.

Crunchyroll's official description for the third episode of Spy x Family reads as such:

"Yor moves in with Loid and Anya. Now that they are a family, they need to prepare for the interview. But Loid realizes with how Anya and Yor currently are, the interview probably won't go well. In order to make sure they all understand how an upper-class family should be, Loid decides that they should all go out as a family. They go to the theatre and a museum, but it's just not clicking with Anya and Yor. Twilight begins to lose hope, but..."

The first season of Spy x Family is rumored to have around twenty-four episodes total, which is standard for a number of anime series, though, considering the popularity of the franchise, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to hear that the Forger Family will be receiving a season two.

What do you think of Spy x Family's anime adaptation so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Forgers.