Naruto Meets with Spy x Family in This Uchiha Crossover

The spring season is underway, and anime fans are already obsessed with Spy x Family. The show has become a quick hit, and it is hard to blame audiences for falling for Anya. The entire Forger clan is pretty adorable, and now, Spy x Family is wooing the Naruto fandom with a cute little Uchiha family crossover.

As you can see below, the work comes courtesy of starbooksligth over on Twitter. It was there the fan artist paid tribute to Naruto‘s most famous family, and it turns out the Uchiha clan suits the Forger family dynamic.

The artwork puts Sasuke Uchiha in Loid’s shoes, and honestly? The suit seems to have been made for the ninja. His iconic sharingan is absent here as Sasuke is loaded with a pistol instead, and Sakura has swapped out her kunai for a different blade here.

After all, Sakura has stepped into Yor’s role in this poster, and the ninja works the assassin role well. She is dressed in a gorgeous black gown that contrasts just so with her light pink hair. In fact, her hairstyle goes perfectly with what Anya wears in Spy x Family for real, but in this poster, the little girl is replaced by Sarada.

The youngest Uchiha looks cute in Anya’s black-gold dress, and she is even wearing the girl’s hair accessories. Sarada is much younger in this shot than we see her in Naruto, but she is still undeniably adorable. Like father like daughter, they say. And with Sasuke and Sakura raising the girl, it is hard to imagine Sarada turning out anything less than badass.

What do you think of this cute anime mash-up? Do you plan on keeping up with Spy x Family this season?