Spy x Family Cosplay Unleashes The Thorn Princess

The Thorn Princess is considered to be one of the greatest assassins in the world, with the contract killer spending her days leading a much quieter life within the world of Spy x Family. With Yor, the Thorn Princess' true identity, shacking up with the master spy Loid Forger in order to accomplish their individual goals, fans have taken quite a shine to the new mother of Anya. Now, one cosplayer has brought the Thorn Princess to life once again, wearing the dress of the silent killer who has become quite a funny character despite her lot in life.

Spy x Family first hit the manga scene in 2019, with creator Tatsuya Endo creating a tale that sees three unlikely family members coming together to help stop a war that is brewing between two nations. With Loid Forger, aka the master spy known as Twilight, assembling this faux family, both Twilight and the Thorn Princess aren't aware of one another's true identities, though their adopted daughter, Anya, is well versed in their dealings thanks in part to her telepathic abilities that allow her to read the minds of those around her.

Twitter Cosplayer Allielice shared this new take on the Thorn Princess, as Yor continues to try to hold together her new family unit while also still spending time working as an assassin who is considered to be one of the greatest killers that the world has ever seen in Spy x Family:

The latest episode of the anime adaptation from Wit and CloverWorks has arrived on Crunchyroll, with episode seven continuing to follow Anya as she attempts to fit in with the other students at Eden College. To get a better idea of what the recent installment entails, Crunchyroll released an official description:

"Anya ends up with a Tonitrus Bolt after she hit Damian Desmond. Sadly, this causes her to stand out for the wrong reasons in class which depresses her, but she ends up friends with Becky, and school becomes a little more fun. She also tries to apologize to Damian for hitting him, but just can't seem to get the words out. For the sake of Operation Strix, Loid disguises himself as someone who works at the school and tries to help Anya reconcile from the shadows, but..."

