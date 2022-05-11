Spy x Family Reveals the Most NSFW Merch Yet

✖

Spy x Family has introduced anime fans to the trio of Forgers in Loid, Anya, and Yor, with the protagonists hiding their roles as a master spy, world-class assassin, and telepath from one another so far. With the series recently seeing a drunken Yor nearly killing Loid during a celebration for Anya, the raunchiest statue for the series to date is about to arrive later this year, following the news of Attack on Titan releasing two wildly "not safe for work" statues.

Whenever Yor becomes the Thorn Princess, her alter-ego that is considered to be one of the most effective assassins in the world today, she wears a black dress that puts her targets at ease, hiding the blades that she uses to accomplish her latest hit. While she has done an admirable job of hiding her true nature from both Loid and Anya, she recently almost blew her cover when she participated in a night of celebration following Anya's acceptance into Eden College. Drinking quite a good amount of wine, Yor almost took Loid's head off while fighting him, luckily falling asleep before she was able to deliver a fatal blow to her faux-husband.

The Yor statue comes with both a clothed and unclothed version of the mother in Spy x Family, as the series continues to skyrocket in popularity thanks in part to the release of its anime adaptation that is being worked on by two titans in the anime industry with Wit Studio and CloverWorks respectively:

The first season of Spy x Family is set to be around twenty-four episodes, covering a good amount of the manga series, and considering how popular the franchise has become, we could certainly see it being confirmed for a season two. With a number of Shonen manga hinting at their finales, including the likes of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, Tatsuya Endo has made no reference that the journey of the Forgers is ending any time soon. With some major hits such as Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone, and Attack on Titan having already come to a close with their manga series, now is a great time for the Forger Clan to fill the gap.

The steamy statue is set to arrive later this year and will reportedly retail for around $230 USD for those who want to add this unique Spy x Family collectible to their collection.