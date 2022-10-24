Burger King Hypes Spy x Family With Real-Life Shop in Berlint

Burger King is one of the biggest food franchises in the world, and now, it seems the chain is getting a leg up on the competition. With stores across the globe, Burger King is opening a chain in Berlint, and it has the support of Anya Forger. Spy x Family has teamed up to bring Burger King into its fictional world, but fans IRL will be able to visit.

Over in Japan, Burger King announced the ambitious crossover with a set of photos. It turns out the burger chain has opened Burger King Berlint where one of its Shibuya locations sits. So if you want to eat like Anya Forger, you will be able to feast soon enough.

(Photo: Burger King)

Of course, Burger King Berlint has done up its facade to hype Spy x Family. It includes everything from a Berlint sign to cutouts of the Forger family. The store has even been decorated inside to match the anime's aesthetic. And if you look on the walls, there are stills framed from Spy x Family.

What Is This Crossover For?

If you are not familiar with Burger King and Spy x Family teaming up, well – we have a new menu to thank. After testing the combo in South Korea, Burger King is bringing its Peanut Butter Royale meal to Japan. So now, there are different sandwiches available at Burger King with a tasty peanut butter sauce.

Of course, there is only one person who could promote this combo. Anya Forger loves all things peanuts, so she was a natural choice. Now, the young girl has become a Burger King ambassador, and fans will be able to eat in Berlint's own chain thanks to her deal.

