Spy x Family Episode 17 Stills Released

Spy x Family is working through its first season, and it would put things lightly to say it has been a hit. In fact, the series has been one of the top releases of 2022, and all eyes are on the Forger Family this fall. Now, we have been given a look at episode 17 ahead of its launch, and it promises to bring out some more meme-approved faces from Anya.

As you can see below, the first stills from Spy x Family episode 17 are live, and it will take place at Eden College. It seems Anya is ready to try a new approach to her Friendship Scheme, and that means poor Damien won't know what hit him. And given how the kids' teacher looks, well – the group must get up to something incredibly inelegant.

"SPY x FAMILY" – Episode 17 Preview Images! pic.twitter.com/KvATwEKoCp — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) October 27, 2022

What to Know About Spy x Family

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family right now, you can catch up on season one ASAP. The show is simulcasting through Crunchyroll and Hulu right now, and both sites stream all of the anime to date. As for the manga, Tatsuya Endo's series can be read over on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

Want to know more about Endo's story as season one carries on? You can read its official synopsis as follows for all the details: "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

