Spy x Family Episode 6 Stills Released

Spy x Family has formed the unique trio of the Forger Family with a master spy, a world-class assassin, and a young telepath and presented plenty of hilarious moments in doing so. With Loid, Anya, and Yor accomplishing their goal of gaining access to Eden College following a traumatic application process, the next installment of the anime adaptation is set to follow the daughter of the Forger Clan as she attends her first day in the prestigious academy. Rest assured, with around twenty episodes left in this first season, Spy x Family has plenty more hilarious moments in store.

Anya is definitely the funniest member of the Forger Family, with the adopted daughter of Yor and Loid using her telepathic abilities to not just help her in becoming a student at Eden College, but also learn the secrets of her parents and their statuses as an assassin and a master of espionage. The next episode is titled "The Friendship Scheme", and the new images show some of the classmates of the young telepath as she is now set to being a student of Eden.

Twitter User Spy Family Manga shared a few new images from the next episode of the anime series from Wit Studio and CloverWorks, which has definitely become the anime to beat for other series that arrived on the small screen in the spring of this year:

SPY x FAMILY Episode 6 Preview Images! pic.twitter.com/L7xYUTmU4z — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) May 12, 2022

The official description for Spy x Family, for those who have yet to dive into the story of the Forgers, reads as such from Crunchyroll:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What's been your favorite episode of Spy x Family so far? What did you think of the previous anime-only installment?