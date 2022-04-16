Spy x Family Releases Opening for New Anime: Watch

Spy x Family has officially kicked off its anime adaptation as part of the Spring 2022 anime season, and with its second episode has officially released its new opening theme sequence! The first episode of the series had introduced fans to the super spy Twilight who was tasked with finding a wife and daughter for his next major mission. With the first episode of the series having so much to cover, that also meant that the premiere had to eschew the traditional anime formula and not offer a proper version of its opening theme sequence for its first slate of episodes for the Spring.

The second episode of the anime has finally premiered, and with it fans also got the first look at the official opening theme sequence for this first slate of episodes in the Spring. The opening theme for Spy x Family is titled “Mixed Nuts” as performed by Official HIGE DANdism, and the opening theme for the series teases all the kinds of spy and assassin filled action fans will get to see over the course of the series alongside some first looks at a few of the major players that have yet to make their debut! You can check out the opening theme for the series below:

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family for yourself, you can now find the new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to describe the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

