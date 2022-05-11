Spy x Family Shows Off Loid's Handsome Face in New Cover Art

✖

Spy x Family has quickly taken over the anime conversation with its premiere in the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and a large part of that is due to just how handsome Loid Forger really is. Now a new cover is putting that in the spotlight as the super spy is gracing the cover of a fun new magazine release. Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise was already huge in its own right, but now it's become a whole new kind of juggernaut thanks to the successful launch of its official anime adaptation introducing fans to the unique members of its central family unit.

The super spy Twilight turned daddy has been a pretty big hit with fans across the board, and that's likely to only continue as the anime airs new episodes. Now Loid is at the center of a special new cover art for the women's magazine anan in Japan, and it's showing off more of his casual handsomeness that has been such a big reason why each new episode is all the more appealing. You can check out the special cover art below as shared by Comic Natalie on Twitter:

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's anime run so far and see more of Loid's handsome face and the rest of the Forger family in action, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the new series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

