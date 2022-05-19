Spy x Family Episode 7 Stills Released

✖

While Anya has managed to finally gain acceptance into the prestigious Eden College, fulfilling a major step in the mission of her father Loid, aka Twilight, the Forger Family still has a long way to go before the espionage endeavor is completed to save the world. Now, the biggest anime series of the Spring 2022 season, Spy x Family, has released new images for its next episode, which is set to arrive later this week and continue the story of the unique trio that has made quite the impression on anime fans this year.

Twitter Outlet Spy x Family Manga shared the new images for the next episode of the series, which will focus more on Anya's school days as she works toward making friends to get closer to her father's target, while also attempting to hide her abilities as a telepath who can read the minds of those around her:

Spy x Family Episode 7 Preview Images pic.twitter.com/dnXQpcBJZ2 — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) May 19, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to see the brief clip that previews some of the footage from the next episode, you can watch it below for episode seven, aka "Target The Second Son":

Spy X Family Episode 7 Preview pic.twitter.com/xLfsf04rSz — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) May 14, 2022

Currently, there are set to be around twenty-four episodes in the first season, with the manga series still continuing to pump out new chapters from creator Tatsuya Endo. While a second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, it definitely wouldn't be surprising to see more episodes arrive following the first season's conclusion based on how popular the anime adaptation from Wit and CloverWorks has become. The series has had plenty of action, as both Loid the spy and Yor the assassin haven't been scared to show off their skills, but the latest journey of Anya in the halls of Eden has definitely leaned far more into the side of humor.

As mentioned earlier, the manga is continuing to produce new chapters, not making any hints that the finale is on the horizon and telling some major stories for the Forger Family. In recent chapters, fans were able to learn how Loid got into the spy game originally, which is sure to make for quite the scene when it hits the anime proper.

What have you thought of Anya's journey at Eden College so far?