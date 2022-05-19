Spy x Family Fan Takes on Both Loid and Yor Cosplay

✖

One awesome Spy x Family fan has surprisingly brought both Loid and Yor Forger to life through some creative cosplay! Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise has been taking over screens since the anime adaptation officially made its debut this Spring, and it's hard not to see why as fans were instantly drawn to the three very unique characters at the center of it all as they formed a makeshift family under false pretenses. Each of them now struggles within their new familial life, but at the same time trying to keep their respective secrets from one another in the process.

While the family dynamic is definitely the major draw for the series, fans are also hoping to see some romantic feelings develop between the main assassin and spy duo at the center. Both of them fully realize they are in a sham marriage in order to move forward with their own plans, but at the same time neither of them are aware of that fact about the other. It's that push and pull fans want to see more of, and artist @Lennethxvii on Twitter has decided to cut through the chaff and just unite the two of them through some pitch perfect cosplay! Check it out below:

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's anime run so far and be ready for what's next, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They hype the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How are you liking Spy x Family's anime run so far? How are you liking Loid and Yor as a makeshift husband and wife? What are you hoping to see from the duo before the anime ends its debut run? Let us know all of your thoughts about Spy x Family and everything anime in the comments!