Spy x Family Art Imagines The Forgers in The Style of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has crossed over with a number of Shonen series thanks in part to video games like Jump Force, but the story of the Joestars has some competition when it comes to another anime family in the Forgers. Spy x Family has become the anime series to beat at this point, with the Forger Clan consisting of a spy, an assassin, and a telepath and helping to bring in a number of anime fans into the world created by Tatsuya Endo as one fan has brought these two unique worlds together.

The two anime franchises could not be more different, though they both follow exceptionally strange examples of families within the medium. While the Joestar bloodline has been followed for generations, following Stand and Ripple Users alike throughout the years, the Forger Family is a single-family unit that consists of a master spy, a world-class assassin, and a young telepath, that might fit right into the wild world created by Hirohiko Araki. While there are no rumors about an official crossover between these two anime franchises, we've certainly seen stranger things happen in the past when it comes to the medium of anime.

Reddit Artist Nicolass_GM shared this pitch-perfect take of the Forger trio as if they had been drawn by JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki instead of the creator of Spy x Family, Tatsuya Endo:

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch Spy x Family, Crunchyroll currently has the first handful of episodes on its streaming service and has given fans an official description of the series that is currently being produced by both Wit and CloverWorks:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

Do you think we'll ever seen an official crossover between the Joestars and the Forgers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of spies and Stands.