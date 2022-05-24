Spy x Family Is Topping Ratings Over in Japan

✖

Spy x Family has earned its place as one of the biggest new anime series of the spring season, but also as one of the biggest anime series of 2022 period. With the story of the Forger Family seeing the master spy Loid, the world-class assassin Yor, and the psychic powerhouse Anya assembling for a mission that will keep the peace between two warring nations, it seems that the anime adaptation from Wit and CloverWorks has achieved a major milestone when it comes to the number of folks that are currently watching the weekly adventures in Japan.

Since the first episode of Spy x Family's anime series debuted, the adaptation became the most-watched anime show in Japan, averaging around seven million viewers per week in Japan. Not only is it the most-watched anime, but the most-watched television show in Japan. Right beneath the Forger Clan, some recognizable series are hot on the anime's heels, with the likes of Demon Slayer, Kingdom, and Case Closed helping to round out the top five. With Wit Studio of Attack on Titan and Ranking of Kings fame teaming up with CloverWorks, the producers of The Promised Neverland, the series has become not just a hit in Japan, but around the world.

Currently, Spy x Family is rumored to be receiving around twenty-four episodes for its first season, which is around the standard for seasons of many anime television series. With the manga continuing to tell new chapters from creator Tatsuya Endo to this day, the story of the Forgers doesn't seem to be coming to a close any time soon and might fill the void for anime fans who are seeing some major stories enter into their final arcs.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the wild franchise, Crunchyroll released an official description of the series that has taken the world by storm:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think of this new achievement for Spy x Family?

Via TV Fandom Lounge