Spy x Family Just Bulldozed Another Sales Milestone

✖

Spy x Family has climbed its way to the top of the anime ladder, and it seems the show has no plans on giving up the spot. After all, Tatsuya Endo's story has amassed an army of fans the world over, and we have Anya to thank. The Forger Family is easy to fall for, after all, and a new report has revealed how much Spy x Family season one is helping the manga with sales.

Yes, you read that right. The manga just hit another sales milestone, and we have the anime to thank. Spy x Family just crossed 21 million copies in circulation, and it was not long ago the manga toed beyond the 20 million mark.

For those curious, Spy x Family has seen a big bump in sales since its anime debuted. At the start of April, the series had 12.5 million copies circulating, so 8.5 million have been sold since the series began. Obviously, that is an impressive push in just a two-month span, and Spy x Family has no plans to slow things down.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Releases Promo for Episode 9: Watch | Spy x Family Introduces New Character With Surprising Twist | Spy x Family Cosplay Readies Twilight for His Next Mission

After all, season one is just now getting started in earnest. Anya has made her way into Eden College, and Yor's little brother has been introduced along with his secret identity. Loid has his work cut out for him if he wants to broker peace between Westalis and Ostania. So if you want to see what Twilight is up to these days in the Spy x Family manga, you can get your own copies from Viz Media stateside right now!

What do you make of this latest sales milestone? Are you keeping up with Spy x Family this season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.