Spy x Family Creator Gets Worrying Health Status in New Hiatus Update

Spy x Family has been in the midst of a hiatus throughout the Fall, but the creator behind it all has gotten a worrying health status in the newest update on its hiatus. Spy x Family has been one of Shueisha’s biggest hits to come out of the Jump+ app ever since Tatsuya Endo’s original manga first made its debut, and it’s only gotten more popular in the last few years specifically thanks to the strength of its official TV and feature film anime adaptations. It’s driven more fans to the manga’s release than ever before as a result too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spy x Family‘s manga has been in the midst of a break ever since Chapter 107 of the series released back in October, and it was steadying to return back in late November before it was announced by Shueisha that the manga would be going on a hiatus. In a new update from the publisher shared with fans on social media, they not only confirm the hiatus is set to continue but also reveal that it was due to series creator Tatsuya Endo’s poor health that the manga isn’t coming back until later in the year. But thankfully there will be a new chapter before the end of 2024.

WIT Studio / CloverWorks

Spy x Family Creator’s Poor Health Leads to Hiatus

As further announced by Shueisha on their official X account, “Regarding the next update of ‘SPY×FAMILY,’ due to Endo Tatsuya-sensei’s poor health, the series will be on hiatus on December 9th. We apologize to everyone who was looking forward to this release for keeping them waiting.” Spy x Family was set to return on December 9th before this hiatus was announced, but now it’s further confirmed that the manga will be returning with Chapter 108 on December 23rd, “The next update is scheduled for December 23rd. Thank you very much for your cooperation!”

Thankfully the announcement for the hiatus does not extend the previous release date set by Shueisha before, so it seems that while Endo is ill the creator is hopefully not pushing themselves too far. A creator’s health is first and foremost what fans are concerned about with any given series, and that’s especially true in recent years with many prolific creators steadily passing away. Reports have even claimed that manga creators have shorter lifespans overall, so their health is truly more important than whatever the next phase of the story might be.

WIT Studio / CloverWorks

What’s Next for Spy x Family?

Spy x Family’s manga is set to continue with new chapters in 2025. It’s yet to be revealed what potential new arc Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series will be going on from this point, but the extended Desmond family is likely going to take a more central role as they further entangle into Loid and Yor’s lives. Not to mention that Anya will be starting her second year at Eden Academy in the near future, and that’s likely going to open it up to even more problems than before.

Spy x Family has also announced that Season 3 of the anime is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or window for the new episodes as of the time of this publication. This next season will be adapting some of the more fearsome spy action than what had been seen in the first two seasons, so now is the best time to catch up with it all now along with the Spy x Family Code: White movie with Crunchyroll.