Spy x Family Hides One Truth in Loid and Yor’s Biggest Lie

In Spy x Family, Loid Forger, whose real name is Twilight, is a top spy working for the nation of Westalis. His mission, Operation Strix, requires him to infiltrate the inner circle of Donovan Desmond, the reclusive leader of the National Unity Party in Ostania, suspected of actions that could reignite a war between the two nations. Since Desmond is only accessible at elite events at Eden College, where his sons Demetrius and Damian attend, Loid must create a cover that allows him to get close to him. To solidify his cover, he enters a fake marriage with Yor Briar, a seemingly ordinary office clerk who is secretly a lethal assassin known as the “Thorn Princess.” Yor agrees to maintain a façade of normalcy, protecting her assassin activities from the scrutiny of her colleagues and Ostania’s secret police, of which her brother is a member.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the family is fake, Spy x Family offers many moments of genuine love and care between Loid, Yor, and Anya. As a faux husband and wife, Loid and Yor share interactions that highlight true kindness and compassion, often blurring the line between their fabricated roles and real emotions. While their relationship began as part of their respective missions, moments of vulnerability and mutual admiration hint at the possibility of romantic feelings developing between them.

WIT Studio/CloverWorks

Loid is Compassionate and Very Protective of Yor

Because of his job as a spy, Loid is always looking to protect people from harm. He is a no-nonsense powerhouse of a man who is not afraid to use violence to ensure safety. He is cunning, secretive, calm, and aloof, having mastered the ability to disconnect emotionally. However, both Anya and Yor challenge his personality in many ways, and Loid reveals himself to be a kind and considerate father and husband.

Loid demonstrated early on that he would protect Yor, both physically and emotionally. In Season 1, Episode 2: “Secure a Wife,” Loid approaches Yor to be his fake wife after seeing her at a tailor shop. Yor needs a fake boyfriend and asks Loid to fill that role at a dinner party later that night. Loid accompanies her to the party, even though he is running late due to a mission. During the dinner with her co-workers, Camilla, one of her co-workers, expresses doubts about their relationship and marriage, even going as far as spreading rumors about Yor’s previous “unsavory” profession as a masseuse. Loid defends her, affirming their relationship and speaking highly of Yor, praising her for being hardworking and caring for her brother, Yuri Briar.

WIT Studio/CloverWorks

When Yor’s brother, Yuri, visits, Loid is cautious yet respectful of him, understanding how protective Yuri is of Yor. Despite figuring out about Yuri’s job with the secret police, Loid knows that their relationship is crucial for Yor’s peace of mind and treats him with kindness.

As the series progresses, Loid continues showing his care for Yor, especially when Fiona Frost, a fellow spy with an unrequited crush on Loid, begins interfering with their relationship. Fiona’s actions make Yor insecure, but Loid reassures her, always supportive and understanding. Even when Yor struggles, such as trying to improve her cooking, Loid always supports her and is there to assure her with encouragement.

In the movie Spy x Family Code: White, Yor suspects Loid of “cheating” on her and, during one moment, tries to cover her anger by pretending to have “itchy lipstick.” Later, on a family trip to Frigis, Loid buys Yor lipstick as a thoughtful gift, choosing a color he believes will suit her. Later in the movie, during the Ferris wheel conversation, Yor confesses her suspicions about Loid, sharing her vulnerability and fears of not being good enough for him. Loid reassures her, and the conversation turns subtly romantic as they rely on each other more deeply, showcasing their emotional connection. However, when Yor misinterprets the situation and thinks Loid is about to kiss her, she reacts by slapping him out of the Ferris wheel. Loid’s willingness to always come to the defense of Yor, even to herself, as well as his thoughtfulness, shows how much he values, protects, and cares for her.

WIT Studio/CloverWorks



Yor Has Growing Feelings of Attraction and Admiration for Loid

Yor often experiences jealousy and insecurity, particularly regarding her role as a wife, which can be interpreted as her fear of not maintaining her cover as Loid’s wife. However, deeper romantic feelings are motivating her actions. In Season 1, Episode 9: “Show Off How in Love You Are,” after a drunken and flustered moment, Yor accidentally slaps her brother, Yuri, when he asks Loid and her to kiss to prove their love.

In Season 1, Episode 16: “Yor’s Kitchen,” Yor struggles with her cooking skills to contribute to the household and ease Loid’s workload. Despite her best intentions, she makes a stew reminiscent of the one her mother made for her and her brother, symbolizing her desire to be a good wife and provide for her family. She will go to great lengths to be seen as a loving and capable spouse.

Yor’s jealousy intensifies when she sees Loid interact with Fiona. In Season 2, Episode 7: “The Thorn Princess Returns,” Fiona joins Loid for a mission at a tennis tournament, and her attention toward Loid makes Yor feel threatened. This leads to a humorous moment where Yor, in her jealousy, trains Anya in tennis and later faces off against Fiona, defeating her when she tries to hit the ball and accidentally destroys it, slicing it into cubes.

WIT Studio/CloverWorks



In Spy x Family: Code: White, Yor’s jealousy takes an even more intense turn. She misinterprets a conversation between Loid and his co-worker, Nightfall, thinking that Loid is being unfaithful. This sends Yor into a spiral of insecurity. When they visit Frigis, Yor accidentally gets drunk and asks Loid how he feels about her. Sensing the tension, Anya encourages them to get on a Ferris wheel to “flirt” and avoid a divorce. There, Yor opens up about her fears of not being good enough for Loid, which leads to an emotionally revealing moment.

Loid reassures her, and this moment strengthens their connection, showing how much Yor cares about Loid’s opinion and how deeply she desires to be a good wife and mother, although she ends up slapping in out of the ferris wheel in fear of intimacy. Yor’s jealousy and emotional struggles mask her insecurities about being a good wife and a part of her family. These moments reveal her vulnerability and the growing emotional connection between her and Loid.

WIT Studio/CloverWorks

Loid and Yor’s Unwavering Love for Anya

There is no question about Loid and Yor’s love and care for their daughter, Anya, in Spy x Family. Both characters repeatedly show that they will go to great lengths to protect her, even if their actions are often subtle or unspoken.

In the very first episode of the series, Loid demonstrates his fierce protectiveness by rescuing Anya from being kidnapped. This moment sets the tone for the lengths he is willing to go to in order to safeguard her. Later, in Episode 6 (“Mission 6: A New Friend”), Yor shows her own protective nature when she thinks Anya is being kidnapped. Yor reacts quickly, punching through a pumpkin in a fit of rage and also agreeing to teach Anya self-defense.

In Spy x Family Code: White, Loid, and Yor work together to rescue Anya after she inadvertently eats a microform hidden in a delicious-looking chocolate that military operatives are planning to use to trigger a war. Anya is then taken aboard an airship, and both parents spring into action to rescue her.

WIT Studio/CloverWorks

Beyond these dramatic rescue missions, Loid and Yor also show their love for Anya in quieter moments. They ensure she is well-fed, help her study for Eden college, play with her, and go on family outings. These actions reveal that they genuinely care for Anya’s happiness despite the façade of their arranged marriage and mission-driven lives. Anya is indeed the heart of the Forger family, and both Loid and Yor are committed to her well-being, demonstrating their unconditional love for her throughout the series.

Loid and Yor’s evolving relationship in Spy x Family highlights the beauty of slow-burn romance, where moments of genuine connection build over time. While their bond begins as a calculated partnership for the sake of their mission, it slowly transforms into something real, with both characters showing deep affection and care for each other and their daughter, Anya. Ultimately, the Forger family’s genuine love proves that even under the guise of a fake family, their connections are anything but superficial.