Spy x Family Season 3 Will Be More Than a Comedy, and Fans Aren’t Ready

With the announcement that Spy x Family season three has been confirmed, it’s natural to look forward to more wholesome moments centered around the Forgers and the comedic misunderstandings that occur as each family member tries to hide their secret identities. However, if you don’t read the manga, you might not be prepared for some of the content likely to appear in the third season. While there will still be the familiar heartwarming moments that come from Loid, Yor, and Anya adjusting to life as a found family, we start learning more about the war between Ostania and Westalis and how it affected citizens from both countries.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Spy x Family manga.

While the first two seasons of Spy x Family contain moments of action and drama, most of the episodes work to build the world and introduce both the main characters and recurring characters. Of course, these seasons also include serious moments, especially when background stories come up for the Forger family. Since Yor and Loid were kids during the war and Anya and Bond were test subjects, it’s easy to see how flashbacks can be emotional.

WIT Studio/CloverWorks

Spy x Family’s Manga Explores the War Between Ostania and Westalis

If you read the manga for Spy x Family and watch the anime, you’ll know that the anime follows the manga loyally and at a reasonable pace. Depending on how long season three will be, it’s possible that the manga could even be in season four at this point, which is why the month-long hiatus isn’t as upsetting as it might seem on the surface.

As we continue into season 3, judging by the manga, we’ll see how post-war Ostania affected dangerous new characters, such as in the Red Circus Arc. Additionally, we might get to see Donovan Desmond’s motivations, though perhaps not in season 3, since we’ve gotten a small hint about him in the manga during Henry’s background story. However, that’s not to say that season 3 won’t have cute moments either, as even the artwork used for the official season announcement was an adorable image of Anya with Bond.

It might seem like a slice-of-life series now, but the circumstances behind the creation of the Forgers will naturally lead to more drama and darker content. Tensions remain high between Ostania and Westalis, and Loid has yet to get close enough to Desmond to start gathering the information he needs for Project Strix. Moving into the next season of Spy x Family, we hope the Forgers can continue relying on each other and strengthening their family bonds.