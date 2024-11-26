Spy x Family Announces Surprising Hiatus (And When We Can Expect a Forgers Comeback)

In a world where we’ve lost My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, with One Piece in its final saga to boot, the Forger Family remains an essential part of Shonen Jump’s roster at the moment. Luckily, for fans of Loid, Anya, and Yor, creator Tatsuya Endo has been working diligently on the story of the spy mission that has taken the world by storm. Spy x Family is still churning out new chapters, though a shocking announcement has arrived that throws a monkey wrench into its normal release schedule. Weekly Shonen Jump has announced a brief hiatus for the series but luckily, has let fans know when we can expect the manga to return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new announcement, Shonen Jump has confirmed that the Spy x Family manga will be taking a month off until the release of its next chapter. Unfortunately, Shueisha did not supply a reason as to the time off though we have to imagine that it is a good one. The manga industry is a tough business, as creators are routinely facing health issues that cause them to take a step back from the anime worlds that they have created. We’ve seen this in recent times with the likes of Eiichiro Oda, Gege Akutami, and Kohei Horikoshi to name a few, having taken time off following their rigorous schedules and the potential health issues that arrive from them. Fingers crossed that everything is going smoothly for the Forgers’ creator Tatsuya Endo.

CloverWorks & Wit

RELATED: Spy x Family Movie Finds New Streaming Home In Time for the Holidays

Spy x Family’s Time Off

In an official statement, Shonen Jump confirmed that the next chapter of Spy x Family was taking around a month off. Originally scheduled to arrive on November 25th, the 108th installment of the Forgers will now arrive on December 23rd. Here’s a direct translation of the news released by Shueisha, “Chapter 108 of “SPY×FAMILY“, which was scheduled to be updated on November 25th, will be on hiatus. We apologize for the late notice. We apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the update for keeping you waiting. The next update is scheduled for Monday, December 23rd. Thank you very much for your cooperation!”

Spy x Family Will Return

While manga readers might be waiting for the Forger Family to make a comeback this winter, Spy x Family is planning to return on multiple fronts. Following the successful first two seasons of the anime adaptation from CloverWorks and Wit Studio, a third season has already been confirmed earlier this summer. While anime fans have yet to receive an official release window for when we can expect Loid, Yor, and Anya to return to the screen, it’s sure to make a big splash once they do.

On top of the television series and the manga, Spy x Family also saw major success thanks to the franchise’s first film, Spy x Family CODE: White. The original story was made in tandem with the anime studios and Tatsuya Endo himself, proving that the mangaka is more than willing to explore new territory for the Forgers not seen in the original manga story. Considering the success of the movie in Japan, North America, and around the world, continuing to create feature-length films focusing on the Forger Family seems like a safe bet moving forward.

Want to stay up to date on the surreal adventures of Loid, Anya, and Yor? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Spy x Family and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.