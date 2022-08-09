Spy x Family Sets Up a Big Desmond Mystery

Spy x Family has introduced a new member of the Desmond Family with the newest chapters of the series, and the latest entry has taken this one step further by deepening a major Desmond mystery the more Yor Forger discovers about this new family member! The Desmond Family is the reason the Forger Family is together in the first place as Twilight ultimately needs to get closer to Donovan Desmond by using Anya and Yor to help do so. But a wrench has been thrown into the situation as Yor ended up meeting Damien's mother, Melinda Desmond, out while running errands.

While Twilight's previous plan was to form a family unit, get into Eden Academy, and get close enough to Donovan's son Damien to eventually meet in the same room, Melinda has offered up a strange and unexpected opportunity for connection as now she has met Yor in the wild. But while there's an opportunity, there's also a very deep and potentially dangerous mystery building as the newest chapter teases that Melinda is hiding something sinister about her feelings towards Yor and the Forger Family in general.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 66 of Spy x Family picks up shortly after Yor is officially introduced to Melinda, and she begins telling Loid about their first meeting. Melinda brushes off Yor's apologies about Anya punching Damien in the face, and while she laughs at first, she ended up putting on a much more ominous and serious face to get Yor to drop the subject entirely. She figures out that Yor had no idea about Melinda's political connections, and Melinda wanted to hide it from Yor in the first place. But despite all of this, she really wants to be friends with Yor.

But what makes this all very shady is the fact that Melinda keeps making these very intense faces when it comes to how she wants Damien and Anya to be friends. Yor naturally doesn't pick up on this intense emotion, and while it's explained that she is distant from both her husband and son, it's still a dangerous and odd situation for the Forger Family to be in. It makes a much more difficult path for Operation Strix going forward, and thus Melinda's going to be one to keep an eye on.

