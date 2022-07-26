Spy x Family Star Reveals Which Scene the Series' Creator Directed Them On

Spy x Family absolutely dominated screens earlier this Spring with the official debut of the anime adaptation, and it turns out that the original series creator was very involved in directing one of the stars bringing a pivotal scene of the series to life! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was already massively popular with fans before it made its full anime premiere, but things became even more well known when fans all over the world got to meet the three unique members of the Forger Family. There were so many memorable moments that fans can't wait to see what's next.

Speaking during a special panel for Spy x Family at Anime Expo earlier this month (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance) the stars behind the anime series opened up about some of their most memorable moments during the production for the first half of the season. As Anya Forger voice actor Atsumi Tanezaki had surprisingly revealed to fans, series creator Tatsuya Endo was closely directing her on how to properly capture Anya's emotions during the initial interview to get into Eden Academy (and one of the saddest scenes in the series yet).

(Photo: CloverWorks / WIT Studio)

Tanezaki revealed that during the Eden Academy interview scene in which Anya cries during the fourth episode of the series, the actor explained that Tatsuya Endo actually came to the studio that day and she asked the creator for advice as to how properly convey Anya's emotions. Asking how much feeling she should be putting into saying Anya's tearful "Mama," the creator talked to her about the scene and helped it become the highly effective final product that fans see in the episode itself. But Tanezaki also credits the other stars for helping to cement the emotions of the scene overall as well.

Spy x Family ended the first half of its debut season this Spring, but will be returning with more new episodes later this Fall. The series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll if you want to catch up and see what all of the buzz is about too.