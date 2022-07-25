Spy x Family Creator Shares New Sketch of Yor

Spy x Family's original series creator has shared a special new sketch for Yor Forger in order to help celebrate the newest chapter of the manga! Tatsuya Endo's original franchise really took over earlier this Spring as even more fans than ever were introduced to the three central members of the Forger Family. The anime adaptation has not stalled the manga release in the slightest as new chapters of the series have been setting up for the next major arc of the series. With Anya earning yet another Tonitrus Bolt, each of the members are getting ready for their next major goal.

It's been a tough road still for Yor as she's been trying her best to become as best of a mother for Anya as she can. She's been making necessary strides, but still struggles with a lot of doubt when it comes to the more complicated parts of being a mother. The newest chapter of the series highlights this struggle as Yor goes on a standard errand before being drawn into a group of friendly moms, and to celebrate the new Yor focused chapter of the series, series creator Tatsuya Endo has released a special new Yor sketch with fans on Twitter. Check it out below:

For fans not completely caught up with the manga release of the series, the anime is currently getting ready for its comeback with the second half of its first season later this Fall. Crunchyoll has confirmed they will be streaming Spy x Family's second cour this October when it launches, and you can also find the now complete Spring cour of the series streaming with Crunchyroll (in both English and Japanese audio). They describe Spy x Family as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think of this new look at Yor? How did you like seeing her big anime debut this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!