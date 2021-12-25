Spy x Family Unveils New Holiday Key Visual

Though next year will see the return of popular franchises such as Dragon Ball Super via the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and My Hero Academia coming back for its sixth season, a new contender is set to hit the scene via the anime adaptation Spy x Family. The quirky series is set to be produced by animation studios Wit and Cloverworks, and new holiday artwork has arrived that gets the Twilight family into the spirit of the season.

The official Spy x Family key visual sees Twilight and Yor imagined as snowmen and Anya retaining her human form prior to the arrival of the anime adaptation which is set to hit the small screen in April 2022:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WSJ_manga/status/1474032675799420940?s=20

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Spy x Family, the official description from Crunchyroll reads as such:

“Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secret mission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What has been your favorite anime holiday art so far this year? Do you think Spy x Family is set to be the biggest new anime series of 2022? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of this spy family.