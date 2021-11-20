Spy x Family is coming to Crunchyroll for its big anime debut! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been taking over Shueisha’s Jump+ app in Japan ever since it first debuted, and it’s been such a massive hit that fans of the series have been highly anticipating a potential anime for it. Now thankfully the wait will soon be over as it was officially confirmed that Spy x Family will be making its official anime debut. While there is no concrete release date or window for the new series just yet, this new anime has been confirmed for a scheduled release next year.

This new Spy x Family will be a joint production between WIT Studio and CloverWorks directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, with character designs provided by Kazuaki Shimada, and a score composed by [K]NoW_NAME. While there is no date just yet, Crunchyroll has announced during Anime NYC that the anime will be streaming with them alongside its debut in Japan. To celebrate the announcement, Crunchyroll has dropped an English subtitled version of that debut teaser trailer. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Crunchyroll/status/1462171393643085824?s=20

Crunchyroll describes Spy x Family as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

Will you be checking out the Spy x Family anime when it comes to Crunchyroll next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!