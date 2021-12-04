Spy x Family to Reveal New Promo and Cast Additions at Jump Festa

Spy x Family is set to reveal a new promo and cast additions during Shueisha’s upcoming Jump Festa event later this year! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has grown into such a major hit within the last couple of years that fans figured it was really only a matter of time before an official anime adaptation was announced. In fact, reports about its upcoming anime started sparking as early as a year before one was officially confirmed to be in the works. Scheduled for a release next year, the new anime has already caught the eye of many new fans.

The initial announcement for the upcoming Spy x Family anime adaptation confirmed the first details for the new production such as the studios, director, and first member of the cast. But the official Twitter account for the series has announced that its plans for Jump Festa (on December 18th in Japan) will include a special promo video and the reveal of the voices behind both Anya and Yor Forger, the next two members of the Forger family that form the central trio of the series as whole.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/spyfamily_anime/status/1467033679864414210?s=20

Spy x Family‘s Super Stage event will be kicking off Jump Festa 2022 on December 18th in Japan, so thankfully it won’t be too far into the weekend before fans can find out these new details for the coming anime. The series has yet to set a more concrete release date or window, but when it launches next year it will also be available for streaming with Crunchyroll. This new series will be a joint production between WIT Studio and CloverWorks, with Kazuhiro Furuhashi set as director. The other confirmed members of the staff and cast include Kazuaki Shimada as character designer, [K]NoW_NAME as composer, and Takuya Eguchi will be the voice behind Loid Forger.

Crunchyroll describes Spy x Family as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

Are you excited to find out more about Spy x Family’s new anime from Jump Festa later this year? Will you be tuning in when it makes it debut next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!