Spy x Family Reaches Sales Milestone Following Midseason Premiere

Spy x Family has returned with new episodes in a crowded anime season, with the Forger Family competition with returning heavy hitters including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and Mobile Suit: Gundam to name a few, along with new anime adaptations for Chainsaw Man and Blue Lock. Thanks in part to the midseason premiere, Yor, Loid, and Anya's story has once again crossed a threshold when it comes to its overall manga sales, as Tatsuya Endo's printed story continues to tell new stories in this espionage world.

Spy x Family first premiered in the pages of Shonen Jump in 2019, with ten volumes of its manga circulating worldwide and taking little time to become an anime juggernaut, especially with the first season of the anime adaptation striking a chord thanks to its story as well as the partnership between animation studios, CloverWorks and Wit. While the manga premiered relatively soon, there is plenty of territory for the anime adaptation to cover when all is said and done, even with the latest episodes bringing the fourth member of the Forger family into the ranks. Bond Forger, the adorable canine who has the ability to see into the future, formed a bond with Anya and will certainly make for some big stories in the anime's future.

At present, Spy x Family currently has over 26.5 million copies of its manga in circulation, showing how popular the series has become thanks to a combination of its anime adaptation and its characters that have resonated amongst anime fans since the series debut.

In recent episodes, the Forgers are still attempting to complete Twilight's mission of stopping two nations from going to war, as Anya has gained acceptance into Eden College and brought Loid closer to his target. Remarkably, the family members have been able to hide their secrets from one another, though considering Anya has the ability to read the minds of those around her, she has a good understanding of her parents' roles as master spy and world-class assassin.

Via Manga Mogura RE