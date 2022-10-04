Spy x Family Celebrates the Fall in New Key Art

Spy x Family is back on the air, and season one is as strong as ever thanks to its new episode. After all, the series has kept fans on edge for months, and the Forger Family brought the audience back with episode 13. This week, the manga also made a comeback as a new chapter joined the series, and it released a special poster to welcome Anya into the fall.

As you can see below, the artwork was posted this week courtesy of creator Tatsuya Endo. It brings the Forger Family to life in full autumn colors, and yes, it does include the newest member. After all, Bond is a big part of the family now, and Anya is rightfully obsessed with the pup.

New SPY x FAMILY illustration pic.twitter.com/Ct0SsSdYXH — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@_SpyFamily_) October 2, 2022

You can see Yor watching over her daughter while Anya runs after a poor squirrel. Bond is following the girl, so you know the critter must be terrified. In the background, Loid is shown on a park bench with a paper in hand, and the secret spy looks sharp in his thick-rimmed glasses.

Clearly, the family is enjoying the fall, and Endo's new poster suits the clan perfectly. So if you need something to tide yourself over between manga updates, Spy x Family is back on television this season to keep you satisfied. Want to know more about Spy x Family? You can check out the series' official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think of this special fall promo? Are you keeping up with Spy x Family this season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.