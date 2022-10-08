Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 14 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is now back in action with the second half of its debut anime season, and the series is celebrating the launch of Episode 14 of the series overall with a special new poster! The first half of the anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series kicked off its run earlier this Spring, and the second half of the season is already looking like it is going to follow in those footsteps. With the midseason premiere for the series kicking off an explosive new mission for Anya Forger, the second episode of the anime's new cour brings this mission to its climax.

Spy x Family Episode 14 is titled "Disarm the Time Bomb" and the episode is teased by Crunchyroll as such, "Anya meets a mysterious dog who can see into the future. They were able to escape from the terrorists with the dog's help, but eventually, they fall back into the hands of the terrorists again. And then Yor shows up and attacks the enemy! Soon after, the dog sees into the future again. The vision Anya saw through the dog's mind was Loid unconscious and buried under the remains of a building that had been bombed. In order to stop this future from happening, Anya and the dog head to the place where the incident happens!" Check out the special poster for the episode below:

It's up to Anya to save the day! pic.twitter.com/Nn3HZquBXI — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) October 8, 2022

Much like the midseason premiere, Episode 14 saw Anya team up with her new furry friend in order to somehow put a stop to a major bomb threat. If you wanted to check it out, you can now find the newest episode (and previous episodes of the season) streaming with Crunchyroll. The English dubbed release for the second cour will be kicking off at a later date. As for what to expect from the rest of the series so far as it heads further into the second half, Crunchyroll officially teases Spy x Family as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

