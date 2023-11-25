Spy x Family Season 2 Hypes Cruise Adventure Arc Climax With New Poster

Spy x Family Season 2 has been spending the last few episodes in the midst of one of the biggest arcs in the anime to date, and the series is hyping up the climax of the Cruise Adventure Arc with a new poster for Episode 33 of the anime! Spy x Family Season 2 is finally delivering on what fans had hoped to see in the first season as while Anya and Loid are on a fun family outing on a cruise ship together, Yor instead is in the middle of a very dangerous assassin mission on the exact same ship.

This means Spy x Family is showing off Yor Forger in her assassination work for the first real extended period in the series, and it's quite an intense mission as she needs to fight off bloodthirsty assassins while keeping someone safe and the mission as a whole a secret. It's meant that Yor has had to do a lot of fighting on her own, and this comes to a climax with the newest episode of the season. You can see that captured perfectly with the special poster released for Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 33 below.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 33

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 33 is titled "The Symphony Upon the Ship" and you can find it streaming (along with the rest of the anime's episodes) streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the episode as such, "The deck is filled with passengers enjoying the fireworks. Meanwhile, Yor's mission finally reaches its climax. She tries to help Olka and the others escape, but they are surrounded by assassins!" If you're curious about the rest of the anime, Spy x Family is teased as such:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

How have you liked Spy x Family's Cruise Adventure arc in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!