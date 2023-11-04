Spy x Family Season 2 Kickstarts New Arc With Special Poster

Spy x Family Season 2 has officially kickstarted the big new arc for the new episodes, and the anime is celebrating with a special new poster released for Episode 30 of the series! The first few episodes of Spy x Family Season 2 have been spent on more daily life missions that fans saw in the first season of the anime, but the biggest tease for the new episodes had been its adaptation of the Cruise Adventure arc of Tatsuya Endo's original manga series. It's an arc fans have wanted to see in motion for a while, and it's finally starting in the latest episode.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 30 sets the stage for the Cruise Adventure arc as all three members of the Forger Family end up on a luxury cruise while Yor Forger has been assigned to protect an important client as part of her secret assassin work. The first episode of this new arc teased just how big of a target this person really is, so we're about to see much more of Yor in deadly action soon enough. Check out the poster for Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 30 below.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 5

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 30 is titled "Plan to Cross the Border" and you can find it (along with the rest of Season 2's episodes so far) now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the new episode as such, "On a mission as Thorn Princess and using her job as city hall as a cover, Yor is tasked with protecting the only survivors of the Gretcher family, Olka and her son, and helping them escape to a different country by traveling on a cruise ship."

If you have never seen it in action before, Spy x Family anime as a whole is teased as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

