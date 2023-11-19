Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 32 Poster Released

Spy x Family Season 2 is now at the climax of its biggest arc in the season yet as the anime has shared a cool new poster for the Cruise Adventure Arc with Episode 32 of the anime! Spy x Family is finally delivering on the promise fans had hoped to see much earlier as the last few episodes of the series have been focusing on Yor Forger during a new assassination mission. Working as a bodyguard for a super important client, Yor has been facing off against deadly killers as she defends her charge. But this arc is almost at an end.

Spy x Family Season 2's Cruise Adventure Arc has reached its climax with Episode 32 of the anime as it's almost time for those Yor is protecting to be switched over to a new ship and safely escorted out of the country. Episode 32 sets up the final wave of fights with its final moments, and the anime is gearing up for all of this with a cool new poster that connects with the visuals released with the previous episodes forming the entirety of the arc. You can check out the poster for Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 32 below.

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 32

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 32 is titled "Who Is This Mission For?" and you can find it streaming (along with the rest of the anime's episodes) streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the episode as such, "Loid tries to pick out souvenirs that will make him look like a fun and happy dad so he can cheer Anya up. Meanwhile, Yor was facing off with Sickle-and-Chain Barnaby." If you're curious about the rest of the anime, Spy x Family is teased as such:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

