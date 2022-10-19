Spy x Family Resumes Season One Dub With Additional Cast

The Forger Family has returned, and with the clan made up of a master spy, bloody assassin, and young telepath, the anime protagonists are adding another unexpected member to their trio via Bond Forger, a friendly canine who just so happens to see into the future. With Spy x Family's second cours already releasing three episodes to confirm Bond's joining the family, the English Dub has confirmed old and new characters that will make up its cast for the latest episodes.

Bond's debut in the anime adaptation was an action-packed introduction, as the canine's origins tie to a band of resistance fighters that were seeking to kickstart a war between the two nations, which Loid has been working to maintain the peace between. While the pooch doesn't have the ability to tell his new family members what the future holds, Anya is able to read his mind and thus avert catastrophe when it comes to events that lie in store.

The returning cast member for Spy x Family's latest batch of episodes, along with the new voice actors joining the Forger Clan, include the following:

Alex Organ (Doranbolt in Fairy Tail) as Loid / Agent Twilight

Natalie Van Sistine (Reona in Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!) as Yor

Megan Shipman (Akebi in Akebi's Sailor Uniform) as Anya

Anthony Bowling (Alciel in The Devil is a Part-Timer!) as Franky

Tyler Walker (Scop in Fire Force) as Bond

Dallas Reid (Asta in Black Clover) as Yuri

Larry Brantley (Kodama in Toilet-bound Hanako-kun) as Brantz

Stephanie Young (Nico Robin in One Piece) as Handler

Clifford Chapin (Bakugo in My Hero Academia) as Keith

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the mission of the Forger Family in Spy x Family, Crunchyroll released an official description for the anime adaptation that is currently in the second cours of its first season:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows the other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

