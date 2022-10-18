Burger King Recruits Spy x Family to Promote Peanut Butter Burger

Loid, you better hold on for dear life. It looks like Burger King is about to take the spy's entire family for a spin. After all, the company is about to release a limited edition peanut butter burger in Japan, and Anya Forger has been recruited to promote the big deal.

And yes, you did read that right. After making its debut in South Korea, Burger King is bringing its Peanut Butter Stacker to Japan for a limited time. The sandwich has already caught the eyes of foodies around the world, and of course, its peanut buttery flavor has Anya wrapped around its sesame seed bun.

What's the Deal?

As you can see above, Burger King Japan is posting flyers in select shops around Tokyo meant for Anya to read. The letter expands on the Peanut Butter Stacker with all its condiments. From its pickles to its beef patties and creamy peanut butter sauce, this meal is unlike most you've seen at Burger King. So of course, it is only right for Anya to promote the burger.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Just Kickstarted a Dangerous New Arc | Chainsaw Man Collabs With Spy x Family In Special Promos | Spy x Family Midseason Premiere Snatches a Special Record

After all, the young girl is pretty obsessed with peanuts. Anya is clear about her favorite food, and it happens to be most things involving peanuts. She's even asked for a lifetime's supply of the snack from her parents. But of course, Loid has yet to make good on the gargantuan promise. But if you want to try this burger yourself, well – Burger King locations in Japan will be serving the unique treat starting October 21st.

What do you think of this wild crossover? Do you want to try Burger King's peanut butter burger? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.