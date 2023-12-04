Spy x Family Pits Yor Against Chun-Li in Special Street Fighter Anime

These days, Spy x Family is everywhere you look. From television to theaters, the hit anime is thriving. Of course, the series' success made it an easy pick for Street Fighter to collab with. And now, an anime special has gone live that pits Yor Forger against Chun-Li of all people.

As you can see below, the epic throw down was inked by WIT Studio to hype the collaboration. Street Fighter puts Chun-Li on the screen in her usual blue outfit while Yor suits up in her assassin gear. Fighting against a Street Fighter backdrop, the two heroines are incredibly powerful. They match each other blow for blow, and things only get more intense from there.

After all, you know Chun-Li loves to throw kicks, and Yor feels the same. At the end of the promo, the two fighters are shown locking legs in a cross during battle. The stalemate puts a smile on Yor's lips, and even Chun-Li looks pleased about the whole thing. So of course, fans want nothing more than to see more of this fight.

For now, Yor vs Chun-Li is the only fight we've been given as part of this collaboration. We can only hope Loid and Yuri take part in the event somehow. While Street Fighter prepares to drop its next game, Spy x Family has its own big release on the horizon. This month will mark the launch of Spy x Family Code: White, after all. The movie will be the first for Spy x Family, and its original story promises to take the Forger Family on an overseas trip.

If you love this Spy x Family collaboration, you can always revisit Yor's previous fights from the anime. The hit series is streaming everywhere from Crunchyroll to Hulu. So for more information on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

