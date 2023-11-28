Spy x Family x Google Collaboration Revealed

Spy x Family hardly needs an introduction at this point. Since the series made its anime debut, the Forger Family has been living large. Anya has become a full-blown anime icon, and now all eyes are on Spy x Family season two. Now, the anime has its first movie on the way, and Spy x Family is celebrating with a special Google collab.

Yes, you read that right. One of the biggest websites in the world is teaming up with Spy x Family. The new partnership was announced this week ahead of Spy x Family Code: White releases, and Google wants everyone to know the Forger Family uses its service.

As you can see above, the collaboration put forward a special promo that showcases what Google Lens can do. We can see Spy x Family put its stars through their paces, and Anya is the one curious enough to try out the technology. We are sure there are other tools at Google the Forger Family could use. Translation must come in handy for a spy like Loid, and Yor might need maps for direction when stalking her next target.

Of course, this Spy x Family collaboration with Google is wild, and it is just the latest to tackle the anime. Over the years, Anya's fame has introduced her to a number of franchises. If you have yet to meet Anya for yourself, it is easy to check out her journey. Spy x Family is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more information on Tatsuya Endo's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

