Spy x Family Spotlights Anya and Loid in New Magazine Feature

Spy x Family made waves when the anime adaptation arrived in 2022. This year, the Forger family was looking to make good on their momentum by not only returning for a second season, but also by releasing its first feature-length film in theaters. This December, Spy x Family Code: White will hit Japan, with an expected release in North America next year. Now, during the height of the series popularity, Loid and Anya have been featured in a magazine popular in Japan.

Men's Non-No is a men's monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine in Japan which first began in 1986. Ironically enough, the publication was created by Shueisha, the company responsible for Weekly Shonen Jump and helped to propel Tatsuya End's shonen manga series to the stratosphere. Despite Loid Forger having a deadly serious task on his hands when it comes to keeping two nations from going to war with one another, his role as the father of his family has shown a new side of the shonen character. The first season established the family in Loid, Anya, Yor, and Bond and if the anime continues to follow the trajectory of the manga, there will be plenty of major challenges sent the Forger Family's way.

Spy x Family: Loid x Anya

Loid and Anya Forger made the front cover of Men's Non-No in Japan, showing that even though Twilight has been able to keep his profession under wraps from most of the world, his adopted daughter isn't afraid to mimic the family business. At present, Anya is the only one who knows the secrets of both Loid and Yor, as the two continue to operate in their jobs as secret agent and world-class assassin respectively. To add to the mix, the family dog, Bond, can see into the future, providing some hilarious situations.

Loid always taking the time to spend time with Anya and agree with all her ideas to make her happy,he would say is for the mission but nope to us is so adorable to me.#SPYxFamily #SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/OXmp0QRCtp — Yuzukahachimir (@yzkahchimir) November 28, 2023

You can currently watch Spy x Family's episodes on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's how the streaming services describe the adventures of the Forger Family, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"