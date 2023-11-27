Spy x Family Code: White Highlights Yor in New Movie Promo

Spy x Family will be making its official movie debut across theaters in Japan later this year, and is highlighting Yor Forger with a new promo showing off her role in Spy x Family Code: White! Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga has been taking over the world ever since the anime debuted its first season last year, and it was soon announced that the franchise would be returning for both a new TV anime season and new movie. With Season 2 of the anime already running through the Fall 2023 schedule, Spy x Family's new movie is about to hit theaters to close out the year overseas.

While fans outside of Japan will have to wait a bit longer to see it for themselves, Spy x Family Code: White will be hitting theaters in Japan later this year. This will be the first movie for the franchise with a new story with oversight from series creator Tatsuya Endo, and the newest promo for the upcoming movie is highlighting Yor Forger's part in all. Teasing some big misunderstandings and big action, you can check out Yor's promo for Spy x Family Code: White below.

How to Watch the Spy x Family Movie

Spy x Family Code: White is releasing in Japan on December 22nd, but Crunchyroll will be launching in theaters next year in North America with English subtitles and dubbed audio. Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo provides new character designs while supervising the movie, Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director.

As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

What do you hope to see from Yor in Spy x Family Code: White? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!