Spy x Family Is Selling The Wristwatch of Twilight

Spy x Family is one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, with the story of a master spy and his fake family resonating amongst anime fans. With only two episodes currently available to watch, it goes to show how popular the series has become in a relatively short amount of time considering you can now pick up merchandise from the series. Now, fans can pick up the wristwatch of the master spy Twilight to be delivered later this year.

In the latest installment of Spy x Family's anime series, viewers were introduced to the character known as Yor, the Thorn Princess, who was looking to find a partner in order to fool her friends into believing she lived a "normal" life while also helping to propel the career of her brother. Running into Loid thanks to a chance encounter, Twilight sold Yor on the idea that he's actually a doctor, despite the fact that he was being targeted by gun-toting enemies. In a hilarious moment, Loid proposes to Yor using the ring of a grenade pin, fully forming the Forger Clan as Anya now knows the secret professions of her new mother and father.

Animate USA shared a first look at the anime wristwatch brought to life which will be made available this December, retailing for around $240 USD and recreating the time telling device that also has an inscription on the back that reads "For the sake of a better world":

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Spy x Family, Crunchyroll released an official description of the series that is set to be one of the biggest anime of the year:

"Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services' Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, "Twilight," on a top-secret mission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania's National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as 'Operation Strix.' It consists of 'putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond's son attends.' 'Twilight' takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people's minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises."