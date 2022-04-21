Spy x Family Shares First Episode 3 Stills

✖

Spy x Family has become one of the biggest anime hits of the spring season, with the latest episode finally forming the trio of the Forger Family as the master assassin Yor is set to marry Loid, aka Twilight. Now, with only two episodes under its belt and its popularity skyrocketing, the anime adaptation has released a brand new set of images that focus on the trio of the Forger Clan, as Twilight continues his attempts to accomplish his mission while hiding his identity as his family attempts to do the same.

The latest episode introduced Yor to the Forger family, the mother of the trio who also happens to be the assassin known as the Thorn Princess, who sought to marry Loid Forger in order to assist her brother and sell the idea to her work friends that she was in a healthy relationship. With Twilight hiding his true identity as a master spy from Yor, so too is the master assassin hiding her profession, with the young telepath Anya knowing all their secrets.

The Official Twitter Account for Spy x Family shared a handful of new images from the next episode of the anime adaptation, as CloverWorks and Wit Studio work hand-in-hand to document the story of the Forger Family:

If you have yet to dive into the biggest new anime series of the spring season, Crunchyroll released the official description for Spy x Family:

"Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services' Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, "Twilight," on a top-secret mission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania's National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as 'Operation Strix.' It consists of 'putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond's son attends.' 'Twilight' takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people's minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises."