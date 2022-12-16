Spy x Family is Coming to Universal Studios

We're only a few episodes away from the first season of Spy x Family drawing to a close and with the story of Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond becoming one of the top new anime series in 2022, so it should come as no surprise that folks are looking to leverage the Forgers' popularity. Universal Studios Japan has, in the past, created attractions for anime heavy hitters such as Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Case Closed, and even a ride that pit the pilots of Neon Genesis Evangelion against the lizard king Godzilla. Now, the theme park has announced that a new attraction will arrive next year for Spy x Family.

At present, Universal Studios Japan's anime attractions haven't made their way to North America, though recently, it was announced that the Super Mario World section of this park will be making its way to the West next year. This isn't to say that anything is confirmed when it comes to anime attractions hitting the United States, though the possibility is certainly there. While the details of this new Spy x Family haven't been entirely revealed, they will allow park-goers to solve a mystery that results in a "live-action entertainment show" featuring the Forger Family.

Universal Studios Forger

The attraction itself will run from February 17th to July 2nd next year, with Universal Studios releasing the following official image to get fans ready for the arrival of the Forger Family at the theme park:

(Photo: Universal Studios Japan)

The official description of Spy x Family from Crunchyroll, the streaming anime service which currently has the latest episodes of the anime adaptation available:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

Would you be willing to make the trip to Japan to check out the new adventure following the Forger Family? Do you think Universal Studios Japan will bring more of its attractions to the West as anime continues to grow in popularity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.

Via Crunchyroll