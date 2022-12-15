Spy x Family Episode 24 Shares First Look

Spy x Family is aiming to bring its first season to a close, but fans should prepare for some hilarious escapades prior to the Forgers bidding a fond farewell to the small screen for at least a little while. As the mission of the master spy Twilight saw the Forgers recently entering into a tennis tournament in a bid to win some essential intel, the family unit consisting of Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond are featured in a new preview for the next episode of the anime adaptation from Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

Surprisingly, Spy x Family has yet to confirm that a second season is in the works, though many anime franchises in recent memory have made announcements following the conclusion of their previous seasons. Based on the sheer popularity of the Forgers around the world, it definitely wouldn't come as a surprise to see the second season receive an announcement in the near future and act as a perfect crescendo to Spy x Family's initial installments. With the manga by Tatsuya Endo continuing to release new chapters of the manga, there will be plenty of stories for the anime adaptation to cover should more seasons be in anime fans' futures.

The Official Spy x Family Twitter Account has shared a series of images to give fans a first look at the twenty-fourth episode of the anime adaptation, which apparently has Loid seemingly in hot water with Yor while Anya is looking a little more stylish as the quest within Eden College continues:

While Spy x Family might be a lock to return for a second season, it will be interesting to see if Wit and CloverWorks do the same. With the arrival of the first anime season, the two companies behind Attack on Titan's earlier seasons and The Promised Neverland respectively would collaborate on the Forgers' adventure. Perhaps one of the two studios will decide to take the reins fully when Loid, Anya, Bond, and Yor make their big comeback following the upcoming season finale.

Will you be sad to see the Forgers go when the first season of Spy x Family comes to an end? Do you think a season two confirmation is on the way?