Spy x Family Fans are Loving Yor After Her Anime Debut

Spy x Family fans are loving Yor’s big debut in the anime! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been such a hit since it first launched with Shueisha’s Jump+ app that it always seemed primed for an anime adaptation. It wasn’t until last year that one was actually confirmed to be in the works, and now it has premiered as not only the leading anime of the Spring 2022 season, but was one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. Part of this anticipation was actually the debut of its three main characters fans wanted to see interact in this new way.

The first episode of the Spy x Family anime had introduced fans to the two first members of the makeshift Forger family, Loid and Anya. While fans were already obsessed with the new family dynamic, there was much more anticipated for the third member of this family as it was clear that Loid would quickly need to find a wife in order to continue his mission. This wife turned out to be Yor Briar, who is secretly a killer assassin who also needs to find a male partner in order to avoid suspicions about her daily life. Naturally, the anime knocked her debut out of the park.

the queen is here!



yor I love youuuuu #SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/C7RCHy8FUc — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 16, 2022

With Yor finally joining the anime in the second episode, and fully becoming a member of the Forger family in the coming weeks, fans can’t wait to see much more of this deadly heroine. Read on to see what fans are saying about Yor’s debut in the Spy x Family anime’s newest episode and let us know your thoughts! What did you think of Yor? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

NOT TWIYOR LITERALLY FLIRTING IN THE MIDDLE OF A FIGHT I CAN’T WITH THEM 😭#SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/3wKo7xa1EB — daily forgers 🏡 (@dailyforgers) April 16, 2022

YOR FORGER MY QUEEN pic.twitter.com/PixhEQocA3 — hourly sxf (@hourlysxf) April 16, 2022

“she killed people” okay? AND SHE LOOKED GOOD DOING IT ! pic.twitter.com/FSZ96RGZ96 — moved (@mitsurilvrs) April 16, 2022

Make way for the baddest and hottest mom, Yor Forger 😩 #SPYxFamily pic.twitter.com/GidJ6JanHA — ɢɪꜰᴛᴇᴅ (@giftedweeb) April 16, 2022

i'll never shut up about loid and yor forger's proposal scene 🫶 pic.twitter.com/AmRc7epqfX — ً (@yoshinosomeis) April 16, 2022

Ive been waiting for her debut



Yor is too good, already best mom of the season pic.twitter.com/oDQ9AYTNQY — RinSS (@RinSS_HI) April 16, 2022

