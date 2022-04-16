Spy x Family Shares New Posters for Episode 2 Release

Spy x Family has released its second episode, and is honoring it with some fun new posters! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series is now getting its official anime adaptation as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and the first episode of the new series quickly dominated conversation amongst all of the other new offerings of the same week. This was only the tip of the iceberg, however, as the first episode had introduced fans to 2/3 of the main trio that have become a massive hit with fans thanks to all of their adventures together in the manga alone.

The second episode of the Spy x Family anime continues Loid Forger’s mission of securing both a daughter and wife in order to get closer to his next potential target. Thus he needed to seek out a woman who would agree to quickly agree to pretend to be his wife in order to show up for the interview at a prestigious school Anya needs to enroll in to get closer to the son of his political target. This was reflected in the new posters for the series, and the first of which highlights the missing member of the family:

With the release of the second episode, fans were fully introduced to Yor Briar, an assassin who ultimately needed Loid to hide suspicious about her secret life. Now the family has been set, and fans can see the update family portrait poster below to celebrate:

If you wanted to catch Spy x Family for yourself, you can now find the new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to describe the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think? How do you feel about Spy x Family's anime so far? Are you excited to see the family all together now for future episodes?