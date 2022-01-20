Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed With Tease of Squid Game Universe on Netflix

It’s a no-brainer that Netflix is getting ready for a second season of their biggest TV series of all-time, Squid Game, and while it was outright confirmed by the streamer today they did tease the potential for even more out of this world, a full-on universe maybe. Speaking during their quarterly investors meeting, co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed season two when asked saying, “Absolutely (it’s happening, “The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.” That was as much as Sarandos elaborated on it, but the wording of “universe” could be setting the stage for spinoffs.

Netflix has previously shown how eager they are to expand a franchise after it has shown immediate success. After the first season of The Witcher premiered on the series in 2019 it was not only met with a renewal order but also an animated spin-off film, a live-action prequel series, and even a “family friendly” animated series. What form this might take for Squid Game isn’t clear, the series certainly has a big enough history and world for spin-offs to potentially take place, but the idea of extensive sequels, prequels, spin-offs based around a series that is a take-down of exploitative capitalism may strike some viewers as tone-deaf.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously confirmed that he’s already had conversations with the streaming giant about not only season two but also season three, which could be the “universe” angle that Sarandos is referring to. If we were betting men though, not like the ones seen in Squid Game, Netflix is perhaps drooling over the idea of making a huge push with Squid Game across all their lanes of entertainment, merchandising, and video games.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” Hwang Dong-hyuk previosuly told The AP. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Upon its release Squid Game quickly dominated the charts on Netflix and went on to become their biggest original TV series of all time and was streamed over 1.65 billion hours of the show in its first 28 days of release.