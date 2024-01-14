Star Wars Teams With Godzilla on Cute Ahsoka Crossover

Star Wars has been around for decades now, and the sci-fi franchise has done it all. From undying tyrants to peace treaties and beyond, there are few places Star Wars has yet to go. The series has even given it a go with massive monsters, but of course, none of them can go toe to toe with Godzilla. But thanks to a special new crossover, the Star Wars Universe is getting its own taste of kaiju supremacy.

The update comes courtesy of Dave Filoni, the current chief creative officer at Lucasfilm. The executive, who also holds the title as executive vice president, has been enamored with all things Star Wars since he was young. It turns out Filoni also loves Godzilla, and that it why he inked a promo of Ahsoka dressed as the kaiju.

A drawing of "Godzilla Ahsoka", by Dave Filoni pic.twitter.com/Yo7yi45Vu7 — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) January 14, 2024

The artwork resurfaced in light of Godzilla's rise at the global box office. The film Godzilla Minus One has become a global hit, and as most know, Star Wars needs little introduction. Not long ago, Disney+ brought the first season of Ahsoka to life, and Filoni made headlines last week thanks to a new movie deal. The executive is helping oversee a new Star Wars movie starring The Mandolorian and Grogu. So of course, it was just a matter of time before this Godzilla x Star Wars collab came to light.

As you can see above, the Filoni tribute puts Ahsoka into a cute Godzilla suit. The crossover is entirely random, but there is no denying the former Jedi rocks the look. Honestly, the world deserves an official take on this crossover because can you imagine if Godzilla was Force sensitive? The galaxy would never be the same, let's be real.

You might find this Star Wars tribute random, but if you know anything about Filoni, it shouldn't be a surprise. The executive is a big fan of Godzilla, and his love spans back decades. When he was younger, Filoni submitted Godzilla fan-art to the magazine G-Fan, and a few of his sketches were published. Now, Filoni is bringing two of his biggest geek passions together, and we're kind of obsessed with the results. So if anyone ever wants a Star Wars x Godzilla mash up, you know who to call!

