Monarch Finale May Clear Up One Big Monsterverse Continuity Question from Godzilla vs. Kong

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has ended its first season and while a second season has yet to be confirmed, the creators set the stage for a possible season two. One of the big elements that was thrown into this season's story was the Hollow Earth and how it functioned differently from the surface world. This isn't the first time that kaiju fans saw the Hollow Earth in the MonsterVerse and the season finale might have given us an idea as to why the wrinkles in time didn't have an effect on characters in the films.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' season finale, Episode 10, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Apple TV+'s new show focusing on the MonsterVerse took the opportunity to explore the Titan tracking organization in both the past and the present. In doing so, viewers bore witness to characters like Lee Shaw, Keiko, Cate, and May experiencing the subterranean locale known as the Hollow Earth, or more specifically, a "limbo" between the surface world and this underworld. Dubbed "Axis Mundi" by Keiko, it would seem that this bridge between the two locales might muck with time, while the Hollow Earth did not.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Godzilla Vs Kong Dodges The Time Problems

In Godzilla Vs. Kong, we witness Apex Cybernetics creating "HEAVs", aka Hollow Earth Aerial Vehicles. The vehicles themselves are able to create a direct path from the surface to the Hollow Earth, seemingly managing to miss the time stream problems that were a big part of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. While Keiko, Cate, and May make a return to the surface in the season finale, they come to learn that they've been gone for two years, a problem that seemingly is handled by the creators of Mechagodzilla.

Monarch takes place within the timeline for the MonsterVerse and since viewers witnessed people entering the Hollow Earth with no time shenanigans in the crossover film, Apex's work-around makes sense here. While we never quite have an idea as to how long a Titan lives normally, the time shifting of Axis Mundi makes sense to explain how they are able to have a presence for some time.

Do you think that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will return for a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MonsterVerse.