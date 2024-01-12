Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Talk Godzilla Minus One (Exclusive)

Matt Fraction and Chris Black have a hit on their hands when it comes to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The ten-episode series ended its first season on Apple TV+, and while a second season has yet to be confirmed, the creators set the stage for more stories to tell. We here at Comicbook.com had the chance to talk with the kaiju creators about another big project focusing on the king of the monsters, as Black and Fraction shared their thoughts on the blockbuster Godzilla Minus One.

Fraction first shared his thoughts on the recent take on Godzilla from Toho, giving Godzilla Minus One a glowing review, "I loved it and having worked with Toho and heard how they viewed their characters, I think it was such a human story told in a way that was unique to the Japanese character. It was a story that could only be told by Toho using their own materials. I'm thrilled that it exists because it gets at all of the things that they would talk about in a very real way. It's an incredible story of survivor's guilt, courage, common cause, duty, dignity, and redemption. It's beautiful, it's fantastic, and the effects are incredible! It is a compelling, fascinating, involving, heartbreaking, thrilling story to watch, even without Godzilla."

A Godzilla For Everyone

Chris Black added his thoughts to Fraction's, stating that the core concept of the king of the monsters endures across multiple stories, "I can only endorse and second what Matt is saying. It's been a big year for the MonsterVerse and Godzilla Minus One shows how effective this story can be told. You have this movie, our show, you have the Legendary universe, and they're all very different. They tell the story in very different ways but I think they do it equally successfully. There's a Godzilla for everyone! It's a testament to why the character has endured for over seventy years."

The next time that kaiju fans will see Godzilla is this April's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. While this crossover also takes place in the MonsterVerse, it will show a very new take on the lizard king as it will team up with Kong to fight against a new threat from the Hollow Earth.

