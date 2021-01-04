Star Wars: The High Republic to Launch New Manga, The Edge of Balance

✖

Star Wars: The High Republic will be launching a new manga series, The Edge of Balance! Star Wars recently held a special live stream event in which they detailed more of the projects coming in the next massive saga in their universe, The High Republic. While this new initiative will be including all sorts of novels, comics, and more, it seems they will be using this new opportunity to branch off into manga as well with a brand new project. This isn't the first time Star Wars has experimented with manga, but this new release will play a crucial role in this new era.

With a story from New York Times best-selling author Justina Ireland (who is also writing the Young Adult novel, Out of the Shadows for Star Wars: The High Republic) and Shima Shinya, and featuring art from Mizuki Sakakibara (who has previously contributed art for the Tiger & Bunny manga release), The Edge of Balance will be the first in a new series published by Viz Media. Check out the cover art for the new series below:

As Ireland explained during the announcement, The Edge of Balance will follow Jedi Outposts, which are a new way fans have yet to see Jedi in the Star Wars universe. As she explains, these outposts are on smaller planets that don't have a strong republic presence of their own so Jedi are positioned there to help. Ireland promises that with Shinya writing the script itself, The Edge of Balance will feel "authentically Star Wars and authentically manga."

Although there have been manga experiments within the Star Wars franchise in the past, those have been based on previously released novels. With The Edge of Balance, however, it is being crafted as a wholly original manga experience with an original story set in this massive new era of The High Republic. This new era itself takes place centuries before the events of the Skywalker saga seen in the films, so there will be opportunities for all sorts of surprises. Now manga fans will be able to get in on the fun!

Unfortunately, no release date has yet to be announced for Star Wars: The High Republic - The Edge of Balance, but check back with ComicBook.com for any major updates!