Two New Star Wars Manga are Coming to the U.S.

Yen Press is officially bringing two major Star Wars manga spin-offs to the United States! Scheduled for a release in both digital and print later this Fall, Yen Press (in collaboration with Lucasfilm) has announced that they have acquired the English publishing license to two titles: Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan and Star Wars Rebels. According to their press release, both manga take place before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. Each series fills in a number of major mysteries left by the films and extended TV shows, and soon fans will be able to check them out in full!

The first title adapts the events of the Star Wars Rebels animated series into manga form. With story and art handled by Akira Aoki, the manga features the return of fan-favorite characters from the animated series such as Ezra and Kanan. You can check out the cover art below too, and Yen Press officially describes Star Wars Rebels as such:

"Set during an era when the Galactic Empire is hunting down the last of the Jedi, a fledgling rebellion against the Empire begins to take form. Star Wars Rebels takes place in the area surrounding the planet Lothal, where the Galactic Empire battles against Ezra, a teenage con artist with latent Force abilities, Kanan, one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order, and the rest of the ragtag rebels on board the starship Ghost."

(Photo: Yen Press)

The second title Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan is actually a manga adapting of a Young Adult novel of the same name written by Claudia Gray. The art should be immediately recognizable to Haikyuu fans as it's handled by series creator Haruichi Furudate. It's a story of how Leia eventually came to join the Rebel Alliance in the first place! You can check out the cover art below, and Yen Press officially describes Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan as such:

"A young Princess Leia spends her days learning the ways of politics, aiding those in need and preparing for the traditional ceremony in which she declares her intention to one day rule Alderaan. But as Leia prepares herself to be named the heir of the throne, she becomes aware of the growing distance between her and her parents, who behind closed doors are leaders of the newly-formed Rebellion. Upon learning her parents’ secrets, Leia must now make a choice between her responsibility to the people of Alderaan and her responsibility to save a galaxy crushed by the rule of the Empire."

(Photo: Yen Press)

