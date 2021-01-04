Star Wars: The High Republic Launch Trailer Released

✖

On the eve of its debut, Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for Star Wars: The High Republic. Star Wars: The High Republic is a publishing initiative that takes place several centuries before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace begins the Skywalker. The era is the height of the Jedi Order's power and influence and the golden age of the Galactic Republic. The High Republic stories are told across multiple platforms from multiple publishers with books and comics aimed at every age demographic. The stories introduce new heroes, new worlds, and new threats to the Star Wars universe in a setting where the writers are free to create without worrying about connecting to upcoming films.

Leading up to its debut, Disney Publishing released concept art of the new Jedi and new starships. Lucasfilm also released the opening crawl for the event:

"The galaxy is at peace, ruled by the glorious REPUBLIC and protected by the noble and wise JEDI KNIGHTS. As a symbol of all that is good, the Republic is about to launch the STARLIGHT BEACON into the far reaches of the Outer Rim. This new space station will serve as a ray of hope for all to see. But just as a magnificent renaissance spreads throughout the Republic, so does a frightening new adversary. Now the guardians of peace and justice must face a threat to themselves, the galaxy, and the Force itself…."

"Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we've always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice. This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes," said Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain when announcing The High Republic. "This initiative will give readers young and old a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich, meaningful stories. Plus, readers will learn what scares the Jedi."

The High Republic begins with three novels releasing January 5th: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, YA novel A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland, and middle-grade novel The Great Jedi Rescue by Cavan Scott. Marvel Comics will begin publishing its Star Wars: The High Republic series on January 6th. IDW Publishing will publish its all-ages Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures series in February. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

